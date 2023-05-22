Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norwegian Foot March 2023 [Image 1 of 5]

    Norwegian Foot March 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Airman Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force service member carries the Team Misawa guidon during the Norwegian Foot March at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023. Originating in 1915 as an endurance test for Norwegian armed forces, the Norwegian Foot March has evolved into a challenging event embraced by participants various military units. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Koby Mitchell)

