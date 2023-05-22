Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norwegian Foot March 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    Norwegian Foot March 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Airman Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, recovers and drinks water after completing the Norwegian Foot March at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023.This 18.6-mile march must be completed in less than 4.5 hours while also carrying at least 25 pounds to earn the Norwegian Foot March pin. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Koby Mitchell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 01:16
    Photo ID: 7816582
    VIRIN: 230520-F-KM882-1333
    Resolution: 3806x2533
    Size: 792.68 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norwegian Foot March 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Norwegian Foot March 2023
    Norwegian Foot March 2023
    Norwegian Foot March 2023
    Norwegian Foot March 2023
    Norwegian Foot March 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    JASDF
    Norwegian Foot March
    Koby Mitchell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT