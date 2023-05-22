U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Omar Navarro competes in the Norwegian Foot March at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023. Originating in 1915 as an endurance test for Norwegian armed forces, the Norwegian Foot March has evolved into a challenging event embraced by participants various military units. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Koby Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 01:16 Photo ID: 7816580 VIRIN: 230520-F-KM882-1220 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.01 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norwegian Foot March 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.