A Japanese Air Self-Defense Force member gives a thumbs up during the Norwegian Foot March at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023. This 18.6-mile march must be completed in less than 4.5 hours while also carrying at least 25 pounds to earn the Norwegian Foot March pin. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Koby Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 01:16 Photo ID: 7816578 VIRIN: 230520-F-KM882-1051 Resolution: 3346x2227 Size: 963.21 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norwegian Foot March 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.