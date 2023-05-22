Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 2 [Image 20 of 20]

    2023 FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 2

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, sits on display for attendees during the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota, May 21, 2023. The two-day festival allowed visitors to learn more about the U.S. and Japan bilateral partnership while strengthening the bonds between Yokota and the local communities. Yokota was able to host the event with the support of the Japan Self-Defense Force, sister services and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    This work, 2023 FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 2 [Image 20 of 20], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

