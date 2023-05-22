2023 FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 2

A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, sits on display for attendees during the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota, May 21, 2023. The two-day festival allowed visitors to learn more about the U.S. and Japan bilateral partnership while strengthening the bonds between Yokota and the local communities. Yokota was able to host the event with the support of the Japan Self-Defense Force, sister services and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

