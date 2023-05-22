Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 2 [Image 12 of 20]

    2023 FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 2

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Festival attendees spectate as two C-130J Super Hercules fly overhead during the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2023. Several flying demonstrations were included in the festival, with special performances from the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and Yokota’s very own C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, which dropped dozens of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers over the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 22:09
    Photo ID: 7816415
    VIRIN: 230521-F-DY012-0119
    Resolution: 7784x5189
    Size: 14.66 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2023 FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 2 [Image 20 of 20], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Friendship
    local community
    Friendship Festival

