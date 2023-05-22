Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 2 [Image 19 of 20]

    2023 FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 2

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-5 Galaxy assigned to the 312th Airlift Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., opens its cargo loading hatches on-display for attendees during the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2023. Open base events like Friendship Festival provide a special occasion for Team Yokota and the surrounding community to come together and enhance mutual understanding and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, 2023 FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 2 [Image 20 of 20], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Friendship
    local community
    Friendship Festival

