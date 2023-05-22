A C-5 Galaxy assigned to the 312th Airlift Squadron, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., opens its cargo loading hatches on-display for attendees during the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2023. Open base events like Friendship Festival provide a special occasion for Team Yokota and the surrounding community to come together and enhance mutual understanding and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 22:09
|Photo ID:
|7816424
|VIRIN:
|230521-F-DY012-0227
|Resolution:
|8034x5356
|Size:
|15.27 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 2 [Image 20 of 20], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT