2023 FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 2

A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan lands before a crowd during the 2023 Friendship Festival, at Yokota, May 21, 2023. Several flying demonstrations were included in the festival, with special performances from the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and Yokota’s very own C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, which dropped dozens of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers over the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

