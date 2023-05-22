Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 2 [Image 17 of 20]

    2023 FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 2

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan lands before a crowd during the 2023 Friendship Festival, at Yokota, May 21, 2023. Several flying demonstrations were included in the festival, with special performances from the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and Yokota’s very own C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, which dropped dozens of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers over the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 22:09
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, 2023 FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 2 [Image 20 of 20], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Friendship
    local community
    Friendship Festival

