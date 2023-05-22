A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan lands before a crowd during the 2023 Friendship Festival, at Yokota, May 21, 2023. Several flying demonstrations were included in the festival, with special performances from the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and Yokota’s very own C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, which dropped dozens of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers over the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2023 22:09
|Photo ID:
|7816422
|VIRIN:
|230521-F-DY012-0185
|Resolution:
|5669x3779
|Size:
|7.8 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 2 [Image 20 of 20], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT