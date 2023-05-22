A Japan Air Self-Defense Force C-2 assigned to 2nd Tactical Airlift Group, Iruma Air Base, Japan, sits on display for attendees during the 2023 Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2023. Yokota hosted the event with the support of the units from the air and ground branches of the Japan Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.24.2023 22:09 Photo ID: 7816423 VIRIN: 230521-F-DY012-0204 Resolution: 7871x5247 Size: 18.19 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 FRIENDSHIP FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: DAY 2 [Image 20 of 20], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.