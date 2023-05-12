Kindergraves Memorial: honor and reflect

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Vladimir Tchekan, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Band senior enlisted leader, concludes the American Kindergraves Memorial ceremony in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 20, 2023. Tchekan is in the Ramstein Area Chiefs' Group which collaborates with other local groups to honor the American children who passed away in Germany between 1952 and 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

