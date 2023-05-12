Kindergraves Memorial: honor and reflect

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, provides remarks during the Kindergraves Memorial ceremony at Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 20, 2023. The memorial was dedicated to the memory of American infants who passed shortly after birth between the years of 1952 and 1971 in Germany and were unable to return home to the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

