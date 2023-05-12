Kindergraves Memorial: honor and reflect

Bruni Putz, German-American Heritage Club member, and Christine Schneider, German-American Women's Club president, lay wreaths during a ceremony at the American Kindergraves Memorial in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 20, 2023. The wreath-laying ceremony was held to show respect for the families and the 451 American infants who passed away shortly after birth in Germany from 1952 to 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

