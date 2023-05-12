Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kindergraves Memorial: honor and reflect [Image 3 of 6]

    Kindergraves Memorial: honor and reflect

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Bruni Putz, German-American Heritage Club member, and Christine Schneider, German-American Women's Club president, lay wreaths during a ceremony at the American Kindergraves Memorial in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 20, 2023. The wreath-laying ceremony was held to show respect for the families and the 451 American infants who passed away shortly after birth in Germany from 1952 to 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 15:57
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Germany
    RAB
    Kindergraves
    KKMF
    GAIWC

