Kindergraves Memorial: honor and reflect

U.S. flags and flowers adorn graves during an annual ceremony at the American Kindergraves Memorial in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 20, 2023. The ceremony commemorated the 451 American infants who died shortly after birth between 1952 and 1971. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

