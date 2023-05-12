Kindergraves Memorial: honor and reflect

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Laura Kluga, United States Air Forces in Europe Band member, plays taps during a ceremony at the American Kindergraves Memorial in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 20, 2023. Taps was sounded during the ceremony to honor the American infants who passed away between 1952 and 1971 in Germany, and were unable to return to the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2023 15:57
|Photo ID:
|7813270
|VIRIN:
|230520-F-XS544-1066
|Resolution:
|3984x2721
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
