    Kindergraves Memorial: honor and reflect [Image 4 of 6]

    Kindergraves Memorial: honor and reflect

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Laura Kluga, United States Air Forces in Europe Band member, plays taps during a ceremony at the American Kindergraves Memorial in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 20, 2023. Taps was sounded during the ceremony to honor the American infants who passed away between 1952 and 1971 in Germany, and were unable to return to the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera)

    This work, Kindergraves Memorial: honor and reflect [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

