Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein AB remembers and reflects the Kindergraves Memorial

    Kindergraves Memorial: honor and reflect

    Photo By Senior Airman Isaac Olivera | U.S. flags and flowers adorn graves during an annual ceremony at the American...... read more read more

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.20.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Isaac Olivera 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - In honor of the 451 American infants buried at Kaiserslautern Cemetery, the Kaiserslautern Kindergraves Memorial Foundation held an annual memorial service in the Kaiserslautern City Cemetery, May 20, 2023.

    The children were born from 1952 to 1971 at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center or at German hospitals nearby, but passed away at birth or shortly after.

    "Traditionally we hold this event on the Saturday after Mother’s Day," said Christine Schneider, the German-American and International Women's Club president. “Our American friends and neighbors know that we care, regardless of the time that has passed.”

    Following every Mother’s Day, a ceremony is held for the infants. This allows service members and families to show their support for those impacted by the children's passing.

    "There’s a sacred connection between parent and child," said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander. ”We gather to reflect on these mothers and infants, but we can also reflect on our own children and the love we have for them.”

    Those who attended the ceremony were families of children, local officials and members of the military community. Attendees placed wreaths, prayed, and observed a moment of silence.

    “We all have different experiences but we understand how fragile life is,” said Jones. “We must cherish everyday, as a gift, one not to be taken for granted.”

    Since 1986, Kaiserslautern Kindergraves Memorial Foundation has managed the upkeep of the Kindergraves, with support from the German-American and International Women's Club and the Ramstein Chiefs Group.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.24.2023 05:12
    Story ID: 445393
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein AB remembers and reflects the Kindergraves Memorial, by SrA Isaac Olivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Kindergraves Memorial: honor and reflect
    Kindergraves Memorial: honor and reflect
    Kindergraves Memorial: honor and reflect
    Kindergraves Memorial: honor and reflect
    Kindergraves Memorial: honor and reflect
    Kindergraves Memorial: honor and reflect

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kindergraves
    KKMF
    GAIWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT