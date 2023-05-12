Liberty Wing honors National Police Week with memorial retreat ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Security Forces Squadron salute during a National Police Week memorial retreat ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 19, 2023. National Police Week recognizes the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers, paying special tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

