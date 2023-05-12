Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Liberty Wing honors National Police Week with memorial retreat ceremony [Image 4 of 7]

    Liberty Wing honors National Police Week with memorial retreat ceremony

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Ford, 48th Security Forces Squadron operations officer, calls the names of fallen defenders during a National Police Week memorial retreat ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 19, 2023. Police Week pays tribute to law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, honoring their memory and paying tribute to their courage to ensure their sacrifice is never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

