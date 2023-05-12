Liberty Wing honors National Police Week with memorial retreat ceremony

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kiirsten Gunterman, 48th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, delivers opening remarks during a National Police Week memorial retreat ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 19, 2023. National Police Week, which occurs each year during the week of May 15, was established to promote positive interactions between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

