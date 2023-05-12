Liberty Wing honors National Police Week with memorial retreat ceremony

Battle crosses sit on display during a National Police Week memorial retreat ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 19, 2023. Police Week pays tribute to law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, honoring their memory and paying tribute to their courage to ensure their sacrifice is never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

