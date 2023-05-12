Liberty Wing honors National Police Week with memorial retreat ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Security Forces Squadron stand at attention as the names of fallen defenders are called out during a memorial retreat ceremony in honor of National Police Week at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 19, 2023. Police Week pays tribute to law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, honoring their memory and paying tribute to their courage to ensure their sacrifice is never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

