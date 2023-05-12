Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liberty Wing honors National Police Week with memorial retreat ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    Liberty Wing honors National Police Week with memorial retreat ceremony

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Security Forces Squadron fire a three round volley in honor of fallen law enforcement members during a National Police Week memorial retreat ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 19, 2023. National Police Week recognizes the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers, paying special tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.23.2023 06:49
    Photo ID: 7811886
    VIRIN: 230519-F-CG720-1218
    Resolution: 4729x2660
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing honors National Police Week with memorial retreat ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty Wing honors National Police Week with memorial retreat ceremony
    Liberty Wing honors National Police Week with memorial retreat ceremony
    Liberty Wing honors National Police Week with memorial retreat ceremony
    Liberty Wing honors National Police Week with memorial retreat ceremony
    Liberty Wing honors National Police Week with memorial retreat ceremony
    Liberty Wing honors National Police Week with memorial retreat ceremony
    Liberty Wing honors National Police Week with memorial retreat ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    memorial
    community
    Police Week
    48th SFS
    Liberty Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT