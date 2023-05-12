RAF Mildenhall honors fallen defenders

A memorial was set up for 14 fallen Defenders that lost their lives during the Fallen Defender Ceremony for National Police Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 19 2023. Team Mildenhall personnel gathered for various events and ceremonies during the week in honor of the Defenders who serve their country, defend the bases and protect the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

