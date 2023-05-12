U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class George Dimuna, 100th Security Forces Squadron defender, stands at the position of attention during the Fallen Defender Ceremony for National Police Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 19 2023. Team Mildenhall personnel gathered for various events and ceremonies during the week in honor of the Defenders who serve their country, defend the bases and protect the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.22.2023 06:04 Photo ID: 7809121 VIRIN: 230519-F-AB266-181 Resolution: 6895x4925 Size: 6.55 MB Location: ENG, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall honors fallen defenders [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.