RAF Mildenhall honors fallen defenders

100th Security Forces Squadron Airmen salute in formation during the Fallen Defender Ceremony for National Police Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 19, 2023. National Police Week was first established in 1962 under the directive of former President John F. Kennedy to honor fallen law enforcement officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

