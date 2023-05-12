Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall honors fallen defenders [Image 6 of 7]

    RAF Mildenhall honors fallen defenders

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen perform a 21-gun salute during the Fallen Defender Ceremony for National Police Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 19 2023. The 100th Security Forces Squadron rendered a 21-gun salute in remembrance of fallen defenders who have lost their lives serving their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    TAGS

    National Police Week
    Fallen Defenders
    100ARW
    RAFMildenhall
    100SFS
    BloodyHundreth

