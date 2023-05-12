U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen perform a 21-gun salute during the Fallen Defender Ceremony for National Police Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 19 2023. The 100th Security Forces Squadron rendered a 21-gun salute in remembrance of fallen defenders who have lost their lives serving their country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2023 06:04
|Photo ID:
|7809123
|VIRIN:
|230519-F-AB266-411
|Resolution:
|6020x4300
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RAF Mildenhall honors fallen defenders [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT