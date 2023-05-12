RAF Mildenhall honors fallen defenders

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron fold the American flag during the Fallen Defender Ceremony for National Police Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 19 2023. The flag was folded to honor the men and women who have lost their lives in the line of duty as police officers in either civilian or military life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

