    RAF Mildenhall honors fallen defenders [Image 5 of 7]

    RAF Mildenhall honors fallen defenders

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron fold the American flag during the Fallen Defender Ceremony for National Police Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 19 2023. The flag was folded to honor the men and women who have lost their lives in the line of duty as police officers in either civilian or military life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 06:04
    Photo ID: 7809122
    VIRIN: 230519-F-AB266-341
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: ENG, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall honors fallen defenders [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Police Week
    Fallen Defenders
    100ARW
    RAFMildenhall
    100SFS
    BloodyHundreth

