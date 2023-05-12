Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall honors fallen defenders [Image 2 of 7]

    RAF Mildenhall honors fallen defenders

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    100th Security Forces Squadron Airmen salute in formation during the Fallen Defender Ceremony for National Police Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 19, 2023. National Police Week honors and recognizes the service and sacrifice of police officers across the country. Team Mildenhall personnel gathered for various events and ceremonies during the week in honor of the Defenders who serve their country, defend the bases and protect the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2023 06:04
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall honors fallen defenders [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Police Week
    Fallen Defenders
    100ARW
    RAFMildenhall
    100SFS

