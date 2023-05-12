RAF Mildenhall honors fallen defenders

100th Security Forces Squadron Airmen salute in formation during the Fallen Defender Ceremony for National Police Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 19, 2023. National Police Week honors and recognizes the service and sacrifice of police officers across the country. Team Mildenhall personnel gathered for various events and ceremonies during the week in honor of the Defenders who serve their country, defend the bases and protect the Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alvaro Villagomez)

