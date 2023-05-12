Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jersey Blues reach the bayou [Image 16 of 16]

    Jersey Blues reach the bayou

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Maj. Amelia Thatcher 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Culinary specialists of the 902nd Field Feeding Plt., 42nd Regional Support Group and Echo Co., 250th Brigade Support Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team opened the Rotational Training Unit dining facility at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 21, 2023. Spc. Sharief Fields (left) observes Spc. Alba Aguayo, both 902nd Field Feeding Plt., 42nd RSG, as she serves the units’ first hot meal of cajun chicken and rice. In the coming days, nearly 3,000 New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers will be assessed on their units' ability to conduct large-scale combat operations in a multi-domain setting against a near-peer opposing force. It is the organization’s largest training exercise in over a decade, with approximately 2,500 additional Soldiers from a dozen states and Puerto Rico also participating.

    JRTC
    NJARNG
    44IBCT
    42RSG

