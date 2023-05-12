Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jersey Blues reach the bayou [Image 14 of 16]

    Jersey Blues reach the bayou

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Maj. Amelia Thatcher 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Pfc. Ian Marrero, Headquarters and Headquarters Co., 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard; a unit of the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, secures the tie-downs on the battalion tactical operations center at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 21, 2023. In the coming days, nearly 3,000 New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers will be assessed on their units' ability to conduct large-scale combat operations in a multi-domain setting against a near-peer opposing force. It is the organization’s largest training exercise in over a decade, with approximately 2,500 additional Soldiers from a dozen states and Puerto Rico also participating.

    JRTC
    MAARNG
    NJARNG
    44IBCT
    42RSG

