Jersey Blues reach the bayou

1st Lt. Jeffrey Zhang, platoon leader (left)

and 1st Sgt. Thomas Calvo, first sergeant, 1st Platoon, C. Co, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion discuss their unit’s next tasks at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 21, 2023. In the coming days, nearly 3,000 New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers will be assessed on their units' ability to conduct large-scale combat operations in a multi-domain setting against a near-peer opposing force. It is the organization’s largest training exercise in over a decade, with approximately 2,500 additional Soldiers from a dozen states and Puerto Rico also participating.

