    Jersey Blues reach the bayou [Image 13 of 16]

    Jersey Blues reach the bayou

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2023

    Photo by Maj. Amelia Thatcher 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    1st Lt. Jeffrey Zhang, platoon leader, 1st Platoon, C. Co, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion arrived at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 21, 2023. Zhang, a newcomer to the New Jersey Army National Guard, was inspired to serve after Hurricane Harvey caused devastating floods in his hometown of Houston, Texas in 2017. He now leads the 44th IBCT’s signal assets.
    In the coming days, nearly 3,000 New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers will be assessed on their units' ability to conduct large-scale combat operations in a multi-domain setting against a near-peer opposing force. It is the organization’s largest training exercise in over a decade, with approximately 2,500 additional Soldiers from a dozen states and Puerto Rico also participating.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    JRTC
    NJARNG
    44IBCT
    42RSG

