Jersey Blues reach the bayou

Pfc. Ian Marrero, Headquarters and Headquarters Co., 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard; a unit of the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, secures the tie-downs on the battalion tactical operations center at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 21, 2023. In the coming days, nearly 3,000 New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers will be assessed on their units' ability to conduct large-scale combat operations in a multi-domain setting against a near-peer opposing force. It is the organization’s largest training exercise in over a decade, with approximately 2,500 additional Soldiers from a dozen states and Puerto Rico also participating.

