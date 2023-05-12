Jersey Blues reach the bayou

Culinary specialists of the 902nd Field Feeding Plt., 42nd Regional Support Group and Echo Co., 250th Brigade Support Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team opened the Rotational Training Unit dining facility at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 21, 2023. Spc. Arash Ghase Minejad, Echo Co., 250th BSB (center) serves the units’ first hot meal of cajun chicken and rice to Pfc. Rosaury Rodriguez, Headquarters and Headquarters Co., 42nd RSG. In the coming days, nearly 3,000 New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers will be assessed on their units' ability to conduct large-scale combat operations in a multi-domain setting against a near-peer opposing force. It is the organization’s largest training exercise in over a decade, with approximately 2,500 additional Soldiers from a dozen states and Puerto Rico also participating.

