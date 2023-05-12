Emily Damboise, president of the Association of Bragg Spouses, speaks during the scholarship and award ceremony May 19, 2023, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The association gave $15,000 in scholarship money and $17,000 in welfare grants.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 16:28 Photo ID: 7807161 VIRIN: 230519-A-TQ044-945 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.09 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.