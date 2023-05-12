Belle Johnson, center, receives grant money from the Assocation of Bragg Spouses May 19, 2023 on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The money Johnson received is going toward helping Fort Bragg Youth of the Chapel fund a mission trip for the organization.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 16:28 Photo ID: 7807155 VIRIN: 230519-A-TQ044-349 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.64 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.