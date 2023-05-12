William Sellars, right, receives an educational scholarship from the Assocation of Bragg Spouses May 19, 2023 on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Sellars was one of four scholarship recipients during the ceremony.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 16:28 Photo ID: 7807153 VIRIN: 230519-A-TQ044-118 Resolution: 4315x2877 Size: 775.04 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.