Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – The Association of Bragg Spouses awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships and grants to students as well as local and regional programs during its annual ceremony May 19, 2023, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



Military friends and families gathered at the Soldier Family Readiness Group Center to hear the Association of Bragg Spouses announce student scholarship and grant recipients. This year, the association gave $15,000 in scholarship money and $17,000 in grants. Emily Damboise, the president of the association, said it was possible to raise all the money thanks to the association’s all-volunteer board, its membership, the military community, as well as sponsors and partners.



“It’s an honor to play just a small role in giving these deserving recipients the keys to unlock those treasures,” Damboise said.



Four students were awarded scholarship money; two were high school students heading to college and two were military dependents continuing their college education. The students included William Sellars, Sydney Curtis, Noah Chevalier, and Michael Navejas. Navejas, a 19-year-old going into his sophomore year at Appalachian State University, said this scholarship money saves him a lot of hassle trying to apply for different loans to help with school.



“This scholarship means a lot,” Navejas said. “The money will be going toward my nursing program, which I am hoping to get into this upcoming semester and will help provide some relief.”



Chevalier, an 18-year-old student going to Lander University in the fall, said he and his mom have been looking for scholarship opportunities and found the Association of Bragg Spouses. Ever since, the association has been nothing but helpful.



“This scholarship means the world,” said Chevalier. “Paying for college has been something I have been stressing about, but this scholarship takes some stress off for sure.”



Belle Johnson, a 21-year-old woman with Fort Bragg Youth of the Chapel, received money to help send 23 people to Virginia on a mission trip. This is the first mission trip they have been able to have since 2019 due to COVID-19.



“Receiving this money is just wonderful,” Johnson said. “Being able to have the opportunity to apply for this funding means the world. Now we have this ability to fund what normally wouldn’t be possible.”



The association also awarded two community grants and 12 welfare grants. The welfare grant recipients included Fort Bragg Youth of the Chapel, EOD Warrior, National Military Family Association, ASYMCA Fort Bragg, Operation Home Front, Knights of Heroes, Angels of Americas Fallen, Irwin PTA, Partners in Promise, United Through Reading, Sugar Bear Foundation, and Fort Bragg Community Foundation. The community grant recipients included Military Spouse Appreciation Tropics Night and ACS Liberty Ambassadors.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 16:28 Story ID: 445140 Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives, by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.