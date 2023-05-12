Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives [Image 5 of 11]

    Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    Th Armed Forces YMCA Fort Bragg receives a grant from the Assocation of Bragg Spouses May 19, 2023 on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The association gave 12 welfare grants during the ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 16:28
    Photo ID: 7807156
    VIRIN: 230519-A-TQ044-517
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.52 MB
    US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives

