Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives [Image 11 of 11]

    Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    Emily Damboise, president of the Association of Bragg Spouses, speaks during the scholarship and award ceremony May 19, 2023, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The association gave $15,000 in scholarship money and $17,000 in welfare grants.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 16:28
    Photo ID: 7807162
    VIRIN: 230519-A-TQ044-005
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives [Image 11 of 11], by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives
    Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives
    Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives
    Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives
    Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives
    Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives
    Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives
    Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives
    Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives
    Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives
    Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shaping the Future: Association of Bragg Spouses Fuels Education and Community Initiatives

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #scholarship #community #fortbragg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT