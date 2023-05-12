U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492th Fighter Squadron takes-off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 19, 2023. The 48th Fighter Wing engages in daily training in order to maintain a ready force, able to safeguard U.S. national interests and the collective defense of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 07:39
|Photo ID:
|7805681
|VIRIN:
|230519-F-UJ371-312
|Resolution:
|2444x1632
|Size:
|73.55 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unleashing Air Superiority: Liberty Wing Daily Ops [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
