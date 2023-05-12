Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unleashing Air Superiority: Liberty Wing Daily Ops [Image 7 of 7]

    Unleashing Air Superiority: Liberty Wing Daily Ops

    RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492th Fighter Squadron takes-off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 19, 2023. The 48th Fighter Wing engages in daily training in order to maintain a ready force, able to safeguard U.S. national interests and the collective defense of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 07:39
    Photo ID: 7805681
    VIRIN: 230519-F-UJ371-312
    Resolution: 2444x1632
    Size: 73.55 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
    This work, Unleashing Air Superiority: Liberty Wing Daily Ops [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    F-15E
    Liberty Wing
    48FW

