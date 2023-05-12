Unleashing Air Superiority: Liberty Wing Daily Ops

U.S. Air Force Capt. Scott Trammell, 492nd Fighter Squadron weapons system operator, performs preflight checks at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 19, 2023. The 48th Fighter Wing engages in daily training in order to maintain a ready force, able to safeguard U.S. national interests and the collective defense of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

