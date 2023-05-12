Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unleashing Air Superiority: Liberty Wing Daily Ops [Image 3 of 7]

    Unleashing Air Superiority: Liberty Wing Daily Ops

    RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Scott Trammell, 492nd Fighter Squadron weapons system operator, performs preflight checks at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 19, 2023. The 48th Fighter Wing engages in daily training in order to maintain a ready force, able to safeguard U.S. national interests and the collective defense of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 07:39
    Photo ID: 7805677
    VIRIN: 230519-F-UJ371-234
    Resolution: 3642x2433
    Size: 400.35 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unleashing Air Superiority: Liberty Wing Daily Ops [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    F-15E
    Liberty Wing
    48FW

