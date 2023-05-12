U.S. Air Force Capt. Scott Trammell, 492nd Fighter Squadron weapons system operator, performs preflight checks at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 19, 2023. The 48th Fighter Wing engages in daily training in order to maintain a ready force, able to safeguard U.S. national interests and the collective defense of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2023 07:39
|Photo ID:
|7805677
|VIRIN:
|230519-F-UJ371-234
|Resolution:
|3642x2433
|Size:
|400.35 KB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unleashing Air Superiority: Liberty Wing Daily Ops [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
