    Unleashing Air Superiority: Liberty Wing Daily Ops [Image 5 of 7]

    Unleashing Air Superiority: Liberty Wing Daily Ops

    RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.19.2023

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron perform preflight checks at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 19, 2023.By participating in routine training missions, the Liberty Wing's aircrews are better engaged, postured and ready to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ruiqi Liang)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 07:39
    VIRIN: 230519-F-UJ371-279
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB
    F-35
    F-15E
    Liberty Wing
    48FW

