    Unleashing Air Superiority: Liberty Wing Daily Ops [Image 2 of 7]

    Unleashing Air Superiority: Liberty Wing Daily Ops

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492th Fighter Squadron takes-off at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 19, 2023. The Liberty Wing's aircrews have the chance to enhance their experience and proficiency in supporting missions that bolster readiness, enhance NATO’s collective defense posture, and further integrate air capabilities with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ruiqi Liang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 05.19.2023 07:39
    Photo ID: 7805676
    VIRIN: 230519-F-UJ371-218
    Resolution: 2842x1891
    Size: 221.84 KB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unleashing Air Superiority: Liberty Wing Daily Ops [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    F-15E
    Liberty Wing
    48FW

