U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaylon DeBardelaben, 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, performs preflight checks at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 19, 2023. The Liberty Wing's aircrews have the chance to enhance their experience and proficiency in supporting missions that bolster readiness, enhance NATO’s collective defense posture, and further integrate air capabilities with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2023 Date Posted: 05.19.2023 07:39 Photo ID: 7805678 VIRIN: 230519-F-UJ371-268 Resolution: 1743x2609 Size: 220.94 KB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unleashing Air Superiority: Liberty Wing Daily Ops [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.