Unleashing Air Superiority: Liberty Wing Daily Ops

U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Isaiah Cooper, 492nd Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, performs preflight checks at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 19, 2023. By participating in routine training missions, the Liberty Wing's aircrews are better engaged, postured and ready to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ruiqi Liang)

