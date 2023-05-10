U.S. Air Force with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group civil engineer personnel cheer on team members as they complete an obstacle at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 18, 2023. The obstacles are composed of different duties within different civil engineer flights to help members understand each roles and their importance to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2023 05:29
|Photo ID:
|7803215
|VIRIN:
|230518-F-MZ237-1308
|Resolution:
|5711x4024
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’ [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT