Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’

U.S. Air Force with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group civil engineer personnel cheer on team members as they complete an obstacle at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 18, 2023. The obstacles are composed of different duties within different civil engineer flights to help members understand each roles and their importance to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

