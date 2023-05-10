Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’ [Image 22 of 22]

    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group civil engineer personnel cheer on team members as they complete an obstacle at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 18, 2023. The obstacles are composed of different duties within different civil engineer flights to help members understand each roles and their importance to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    firefighter
    8th Fighter Wing
    Pacific Air Forces
    Defender
    Republic of Korea Air Force
    Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

