Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’

Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group and U.S. Air Force 8th Civil Engineer Squadron members perform a litter carry as part of a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 18, 2023. Ten teams composed of ROKAF and U.S. Air Force members competed in an obstacle course requiring participants to perform different jobs within the civil engineer squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

