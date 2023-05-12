Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’ [Image 20 of 22]

    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group and U.S. Air Force 8th Civil Engineer Squadron members perform a litter carry as part of a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 18, 2023. Ten teams composed of ROKAF and U.S. Air Force members competed in an obstacle course requiring participants to perform different jobs within the civil engineer squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 05:29
    Photo ID: 7803213
    VIRIN: 230518-F-MZ237-1044
    Resolution: 4268x2774
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’ [Image 22 of 22], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’
    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Kunsan trains to &lsquo;Protect the Pack&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    8th Fighter Wing
    Pacific Air Forces
    Defender
    Republic of Korea Air Force
    Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT