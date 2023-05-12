8th Fighter Wing Airmen simulate a post-attack reconnaissance sweep during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 18, 2023. To protect from contaminants, PAR team members wear full mission-oriented protective posture gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)
Team Kunsan trains to 'Protect the Pack'
