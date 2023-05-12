Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’ [Image 18 of 22]

    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    8th Fighter Wing Airmen simulate a post-attack reconnaissance sweep during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 18, 2023. To protect from contaminants, PAR team members wear full mission-oriented protective posture gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 05:29
    Photo ID: 7803211
    VIRIN: 230517-F-UH796-3015
    Resolution: 3155x4742
    Size: 9.45 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’ [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    firefighter
    8th Fighter Wing
    Pacific Air Forces
    Defender
    Republic of Korea Air Force
    Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

