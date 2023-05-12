Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | U.S. Air Force with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and Republic of Korea Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | U.S. Air Force with the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group civil engineer personnel cheer on team members as they complete an obstacle at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 18, 2023. The obstacles are composed of different duties within different civil engineer flights to help members understand each roles and their importance to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- U.S. and Republic of Korea service members improve readiness during Beverly Sentinel 23-1 at Kunsan AB, ROK, May 18.



Across the base, service members honed their skills by executing various scenarios specific to their field of expertise.



The 8th Security Forces Squadron Defenders teamed up with Republic of Korea Army soldiers to carry out a ground-attack response scenario, fine-tuning their communication, small unit tactics and apprehension procedures.



The scenario began one week prior, but culminated with the ROKA and 8 SFS coming together to showcase their ability to execute the combined defense plan.



“We’ve been out here all week putting in 12 hours a day with our ROK partners and there’s been strong motivation from all sides,” said Staff Sgt. Andrew Caldwell, 8 SFS flight sergeant. “The teams worked well together to bridge any communication gaps to execute the mission together.”



The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and 8th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron tackled mass casualty training, where members cared for patients exposed to simulated chemical contaminants.



The scenario event began as 8 CES firefighters responded to a scene where role-players displayed disorientation and injuries.



Patients were decontaminated, triaged and brought into the military treatment facility for care.



“The team was focused on developing strong relationships across medical sections and other emergency response teams on base while strengthening their multi-capable skills,” said Master Sgt. Wilfredo Abas, 8 OMRS senior enlisted leader.



ROK Air Force joined up with 8 CES to compete in a readiness challenge, an obstacle course requiring participants to perform different jobs within the civil engineer squadrons.



Together these events showcased Kunsan’s ‘Defend the Base’ mission and promoted increased interoperability between the Wolf Pack and it’s ROK Ministry of Defense partners.