Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’

Capt. Denny Yang, 8th Fighter Wing protocol officer, radios a situation report in a simulated post-attack reconnaissance sweep during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 18, 2023. PAR teams must maintain close and timely communications with the emergency operations center to provide an accurate picture of base contamination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

