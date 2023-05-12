Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’ [Image 19 of 22]

    Team Kunsan trains to ‘Protect the Pack’

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Denny Yang, 8th Fighter Wing protocol officer, radios a situation report in a simulated post-attack reconnaissance sweep during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 18, 2023. PAR teams must maintain close and timely communications with the emergency operations center to provide an accurate picture of base contamination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 05.18.2023 05:29
    Location: KR
    firefighter
    8th Fighter Wing
    Pacific Air Forces
    Defender
    Republic of Korea Air Force
    Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

